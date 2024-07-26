RCP Pakistan: Solidarity with the students’ movement in Bangladesh!

The Inqalabi Communist Party in Pakistan extends complete solidarity to the students’ movement in Bangladesh and support for all their demands. We condemn the brutality and repression by Sheikh Hasina’s government which has killed at least 200 people and injured thousands more. Curfews have been imposed. Orders to shoot at sight have been issued while the army is deployed on the streets of Dhaka.

In Pakistan, we are also fighting against the repression and brutality of the Pakistani state, which has carried out many similar atrocities in recent months and years. Like Bangladesh, students here are also suffering the worst inflation and unemployment in the country's history, and are struggling to continue their education due to regular fee hikes. If they are able to get a degree, surging unemployment stares them in the face. They are left with no choice but to suffer from hunger, poverty and misery.

The working class of both countries are facing the brunt of the capitalist crisis and the loot and plunder of the imperialist powers. The crisis-ridden capitalist system imposed by the ruling class of both countries has wreaked havoc on the working class and condemns them to the worst living conditions imaginable. On the other hand, the rich in both countries are living in extreme luxury and enjoy all the pleasures of life. They exploit their workers with extremely low wages and brutal working conditions to guarantee the profits of the local and international bourgeoisie.

Pakistan and Bangladesh have relations that go back decades. The events of 1971, that led to the liberation of Bangladesh, were a watershed which still overshadow the ties of these two countries. As Revolutionary Communists, we completely supported the war of liberation of Bangladesh of 1971 and condemn the crimes committed by the Pakistani Army and the Islamic fundamentalist gangs they armed and supported that systematically killed hundreds of thousands of innocent Bangladeshis and raped tens of thousands of Bangladeshi women. These crimes cannot go unpunished. The culprits must be brought to justice.

This is only possible if we overthrow capitalism in Pakistan with a socialist revolution here. Our party has set itself this task and is building its forces across the country to march forward.

We once again extend complete solidarity with the revolutionary students of Bangladesh, and will support their demands against the murderous regime of Sheikh Hasina.

Solidarity with the student movement of Bangladesh!

Solidarity with the working class of Bangladesh!

Down with the murderous regime of Sheikh Hasina!

Down with capitalism!

Long live Communism!

Workers of the world unite!