[Podcast] IMR #1: 2023 – for a revolutionary new year!

The International Marxist Tendency (IMT) is pleased to announce the launch of its new podcast, International Marxist Radio (IMR). The first episode of this new series features presenter Joe Attard speaking to In Defence of Marxism (IDOM) editor-in-chief Alan Woods. Expect new episodes every Wednesday!

They discuss perspectives for the world situation going into 2023: will there be a return to normality for capitalism, or will the class contradictions continue to sharpen, as the bosses’ system lurches from crisis to crisis? Will there be a global recession? Where is the war in Ukraine heading?

Alan delves into the history of capitalism to help explain these processes going on today – and why a socialist revolution is the only way forward for humanity.

Listen and subscribe below:

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

Google Podcasts

Marxist.com podcasts: https://podcast.marxist.com/2023/01/11/2023-for-a-revolutionary-new-year/