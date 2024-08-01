FreeTalha – urgent solidarity action with Bangladeshi students

Talha Mahmud Chowdhury, a student of East Delta University (CSE Department, Spring Intake 2020), was forcibly abducted by 20-30 members of the Bangladesh Students’ League (the student wing of the ruling party Awami League) at 8:48pm on 17 July. This abduction took place at the intersection of Road No. 5 in the Agrabad CDA residential area. They checked his mobile phone and, upon finding posts on his Facebook supporting the ongoing quota reform movement, handed him and three others over to the patrolling team of the Chittagong Double Mooring Police Station.

Subsequently, they were detained overnight at the Double Mooring Police Station without any arrest warrant and taken to the Khulshi Police Station at 11am the next day, 18 July. There, Talha was charged with seven false cases, including attempted murder and vandalism (criminal codes: 143, 307, 323, 324, 326, 359, 506).

Since the police could not present him to the court in time, Talha was sent to jail without a hearing. Due to public holidays and curfews, court sessions were delayed.

Finally, on 24 July, the court session took place, and during the hearing, Talha's bail application was rejected. On the other hand, the police's application for a five-day remand was also rejected by the court, which then scheduled the next hearing for 28 July. At the second hearing, the court again denied both the bail and remand applications and set the next hearing date for 1 August, four days later. However, today's court hearing was cancelled and two more false charges were brought against him.

Talha Mahmud is a supporter of the Revolutionary Communist International.

We demand the unconditional release of Talha Mahmud Chowdhury, along with all other students who are being detained by Sheikh Hasina's regime.

Talha’s next hearing is on 7 August. In the run up to this date, we call on all our comrades, readers and supporters to contact their Bangladesh embassies, high commissions and diplomatic missions to demand Talha’s immediate release, along with all other student detainees.