Catch up: the World School of Communism - now available as podcasts!

In June, hundreds of revolutionaries from all over the world gathered in Italy for the founding conference of the Revolutionary Communist International and the World School of Communism, with thousands more participating online. All 20 talks from the World School of Communism are now available as podcasts. They are a highly valuable resource, full of valuable lessons, which we urge all communists to make use of.

You’ll find episodes about our philosophy, our perspective on the most pressing issues facing workers and youth today, and answers to common slanders about what communists stand for. During the live presentation of these talks, pauses were necessary for translation, but these have now been removed for a better listening experience.

Together, these talks bring together some of the most fundamental ideas on which our International is based.

[Information about the RCI and related podcasts available at marxist.com]

[Listen to all the talks from the School of Communism via Spotify, Apple or marxist.com podcasts]

Launch of the Revolutionary Communist International

The necessity of a revolutionary philosophy

Dialectics: the algebra of revolution

The struggle against oppression: working-class unity or identity politics?

How can the communists conquer the masses?

Does communism mean bureaucracy?

The Bolsheviks in power

The Russian Revolution: the greatest event in human history

How the Bolshevik Party was built

What is Capitalism? Introduction to Marxist economics

How the Communist International was built

Lenin and Trotsky: what they really stood for

Did communism really fail?

What is imperialism?

Why we need a theory of history

What is behind ‘right populism’ and how do we fight it?

World revolution or socialism in one country?

War and revolution: A Leninist approach

Building the revolutionary party