Britain: vote for Fiona Lali – kick out the war criminals!

Following her takedown of British MP Suella Braverman, and with a surge of grassroots support, Fiona Lali is standing as a revolutionary communist candidate for Stratford and Bow in the upcoming British general election. Vote for Fiona! Bring down the warmongers!

[Originally published at communist.red]

In Gaza, thousands of innocent men, women, and children are being butchered and starved to death by the brutal Israeli war machine. Both the Tories and Labour have blood on their hands.

The warmongers in Westminster are spouting endless lies. But they cannot hide their crimes.

At the end of day, the entire British establishment and their media mouthpieces are servile puppets of their imperialist masters in Washington.

To distract from their own complicity in the slaughter in Palestine, they are weaponising antisemitism; attacking, intimidating, and repressing protesters as a smokescreen for the genocide in Gaza.

While this horror plays out abroad, working-class people back home are experiencing savage cuts and falling living standards. Desperate levels of poverty and disease have returned to East London and elsewhere.

Young people are scandalously being denied a future. Many are being pushed into dead-end jobs, on miserly wages and zero-hour contracts. Faced with sky-high rents and mortgages, finding decent, affordable housing has become a real nightmare.

Our schools, hospitals, utilities, and infrastructure are literally crumbling to pieces. NHS waiting lists are getting longer and longer. And the profiteering, parasitic water companies are pumping sewage directly into our rivers and coasts.

Those in Downing Street tell us there is no money to fix any of this. Yet there always seems to be money for arms and weapons.

We say: For healthcare, not warfare! For books, not bombs!

This decline and decay in Britain is no accident, but is due to the crisis of capitalism – a system that does not reward hard work, but that runs on the basis of profit and greed.

The rich are getting richer, and the poor are getting poorer. While the billionaires amass ever greater fortunes, the numbers relying on food banks are constantly growing.

All the main parties and politicians are in the pockets of big business. They are simply blue Tories and red Tories.

They promise change, but deliver nothing. Meanwhile, everything gets worse. And whatever they give with one hand, they take with the other.

There are some who say that we must tinker with the system, appealing to those in power to be kinder and nicer. But a leopard will not change its spots.

Capitalism is responsible for climate catastrophe, chaos, and crisis; for war, hunger, and inequality.

We need a root and branch change – not scraps from the rich man’s table.

This rotten system must go. Society’s wealth must be taken out of the hands of the bankers and capitalists, and used for the benefit of all.

Instead of fighting over crumbs, we should use these vast resources to build a million council homes; to provide quality, well-paid jobs for all; and to plan the economy – under workers’ control and the direction of ordinary communities – in the interests of the majority.

This is a revolutionary approach. Nothing less will do. Anything else will simply be more of the same: cuts and crisis; austerity and tragedy.

Capitalism has become a monstrous barrier to human progress. We need to overthrow it.

That is why we stand for socialist revolution – for a fundamental transformation of society, in Britain and internationally.

We reject the establishment parties, and offer our support and solidarity to those genuine left candidates who are taking a stand against western imperialism and its agents.

It is time not only to vote, but to act!

In this election, we especially appeal to you to vote for Fiona Lali of the Revolutionary Communist Party, to join us, and to fight for your future!

If you're in Britain, sign up here to volunteer for Fiona’s election campaign!

And support her campaign by donating today!