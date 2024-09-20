Britain: the Zionist-Blairite alliance – Jewish Chronicle conspiracy exposed

Recent revelations have highlighted the pernicious role played by the Jewish Chronicle in spreading lies on behalf of the Zionist lobby – including the part this newspaper played, in league with the Blairites, in the anti-Corbyn smear campaign.

[Originally published at communist.red]

The Jewish Chronicle, an organ of the counter-revolution against Jeremy Corbyn and the British left, is in crisis, following revelations that its stories about Gaza have been based on “wild fabrications”.

These fibs and falsehoods were by Elon Perry, a fake journalist and former member of the Israel Defense Forces, who was employed by the Chronicle. For their sinister purposes, he systematically turned fiction into ‘fact’.

These stories found their way into European newspapers, including the German tabloid Bild. They were widely shared by leading Zionists.

Perry’s articles were promoted by its editor, Wallis Simons, who presided over a systematic shift to the right in the paper’s coverage.

In effect, the outlet has become a mouthpiece for Netanyahu and the Zionist state. Notably, details of who owns the publication remain unknown.

Smear campaign

Perry’s writings are not the only lies that this reactionary rag has pumped out in recent times, however.

For years, between around 2015 and 2020, the Chronicle and its leading writers were all actively involved in the establishment’s efforts to crush the Corbyn movement.

The Chronicle was infamous for its part in the campaign to smear Corbyn and other leftwingers with accusations of antisemitism.

Anyone remember this Jewish Chronicle piece smearing Jeremy Corbyn?



They basically called the most "unracist" politician of the modern era a racist simply because he believed in justice for the Palestinians.



And the mainstream media amplified this false narrative to prevent… pic.twitter.com/v8XVBrOYzv — Roshan M Salih (@RmSalih) September 15, 2024

In this project, they were allied with the Blairites gangsters. This includes the Labour Together think tank, formerly headed by Morgan McSweeney, who is now (unsurprisingly) Keir Starmer’s chief political adviser.

This was a well-funded conspiracy, funded by donations from multi-millionaire capitalists, whose aim was to destroy Corbynism.

This has all been confirmed by a new release from a former Guardian journalist, Anushka Asthana, who witnessed the Labour right wing’s maneuvers and shenanigans first hand as the paper’s joint political editor at the time.

In an extract from her book Taken as Red, Asthana describes how McSweeney and other right-wingers consciously coordinated and plotted the antisemitism mudslinging campaign against the left.

Their explicit aim was to defenestrate Jeremy Corbyn, derail the movement behind him, and regain control of the Labour Party.

Manufacturing propaganda

The Chronicle – hoping to draw a line under its own scandal, following the resignation of several of its most prominent columnists – has subsequently removed the fabricated articles and fired Perry.

It is notable, however, that these high-profile contributors who have now distanced themselves from the paper – Jonathan Freedland, David Aaronovitch, David Baddiel and Hadley Freeman – were all vehemently critical of Corbyn and his leadership.

They may complain now that the Jewish Chronicle “reads like a partisan, ideological instrument” (Freedland’s words), which has failed to meet “editorial standards”, “representing a more ideological rather than strictly journalistic point of view” (Freeman’s). Yet they had no problem manufacturing propaganda on behalf of the capitalist press when it came to Labour’s civil war.

Astonishing that #JonathanFreedland is suddenly pretending to care about the #JewishChronicle printing lies. ‘Antisemitism’ misinformation is his bailiwick. https://t.co/awgWrRVo9a pic.twitter.com/8ervfelAmQ — Avril Is Not Speaking For The Uniting Church (@DocAvvers) September 15, 2024

This affair reveals the reactionary web that binds the Chronicle, the Zionist state, and the right wing within the Labour Party, especially the Labour Friends of Israel – and, by extension, the Starmer government.