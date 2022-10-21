War and revolution: a world on the brink – LIVE from #RevFest2022 (18:30 BST)

Tonight, the British Marxists of Socialist Appeal launch their hotly anticipated Revolution Festival with an opening plenary on the chaotic state of world politics, delivered by Alan Woods, editor of marxist.com. Catch the live broadcast at 18:30 British time! 

The period of senile capitalist decay through which we are living is characterised by war, chaos, and crisis at all levels. In this opening session, Alan will discuss the world situation, as well as what is missing; a bold, revolutionary leadership to lead the working class to victory.

