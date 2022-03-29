[Video] The life and ideas of Lenin

V. I. Lenin was one of the greatest revolutionaries to have ever lived. His life’s work and his ideas represent a brilliant application of the Marxist method. On the firm foundation of Marxist theory, Lenin built the Bolshevik Party, which in 1917 was able to lead the working class to the seizure of power in Russia – the first time that the working class anywhere had seized power on the scale of an entire nation. In this talk from Revolution Festival 2021, editor of Socialist Appeal, Rob Sewell, discusses his remarkable legacy, which any serious fighter for socialism today must undertake to carefully study.

Rob Sewell is also the author of a number of books and articles. The upcoming issue of In Defence of Marxism magazine contains an article by Rob looking at Lenin's life in London.

To subscribe and to get hold of your copy, click here.