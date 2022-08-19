[Video] The life and ideas of Lenin – Marxist Student Federation school 2022

Between 24-26 June, 80 comrades from across Britain took part in the Marxist Student Federation’s first ever residential Marxist summer school. The inspiring school, set in the idyllic hills of the Peak District, was themed on the life and ideas of Lenin. Now, all four talks from the school are available online.

In a speech delivered at the third All-Russia Congress of the Russian Young Communist League in 1920, Lenin stated:

“The tasks of the youth in general, and of the Young Communist Leagues and all other organisations in particular, might be summed up in a single word: learn.”

Comrades at this year’s MSF school took this advice to heart, and spent the weekend dedicating themselves to studying the important theoretical contributions made by Lenin to the ideas of Marxism. Click here for a full report of this excellent event.

Now you can catch up on the four talks on Imperialism and war, with Daniel Morley; Marxism and the state, with Fiona Lali; Lenin and the Bolsheviks, with Rob Sewell; and Marxism and the national question, with Shaun Morris. You can listen to all of the talks below, or on Marxist Voice, the podcast of Socialist Appeal, the British section of the International Marxist Tendency.

Marxism and the state

Imperialism and war

Lenin and the Bolsheviks

The national question