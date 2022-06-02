[Video] The fall of Afghanistan: 20 years of imperialist meddling

In 2001 US President George W Bush sent American troops into Afghanistan, and soon afterwards the Taliban regime fell. This was followed by years of fighting, in which hundreds of thousands of people were killed. After twenty years of fighting, the Taliban are now back in power.

In this talk given at the Revolution Festival 2021 in London, Jorge Martin discusses the decades of imperialist meddling in Afghanistan, including the history of the 1978 Saur Revolution and why it threatened US imperialism, and crucially how we can put an end to this bloodshed and chaos in Afghanistan, and the entire Middle East.