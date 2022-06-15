[Video] How to build a revolutionary party

In the Transitional Programme, written in 1938, Leon Trotsky explained that, “The world political situation as a whole is chiefly characterised by a historical crisis of the leadership of the proletariat.” Capitalism is ripe for overthrow, but the present stock of reformist leaders are damming up the struggle of the working class. In order to overthrow capitalism, the workers’ movement must be equipped with a revolutionary leadership that is up to the task.

In the following talk from Revolution Festival 2021, leading Socialist Appeal activist Ben Gliniecki, looks at the vital question of how we can build revolutionary leadership today, drawing from many examples of previous attempts to do so, most notably the example of the Bolshevik party – the only party to ever lead the working class to power.

Our epoch is characterised by a groundswell of desire for revolution amongst the masses around the world. In many instances we have seen the masses have taken to earth-shaking action to achieve change. Again, however, as Leon Trotsky explained: “Without a guiding organisation, the energy of the masses would dissipate like steam not enclosed in a piston-box.” The guiding organisation that can channel the steam of the masses is the revolutionary party, and it needs to be built ahead of decisive events.

The depth of the capitalist crisis through which we’re living makes revolutionary leadership more urgent than ever. It’s up to us to build it.

