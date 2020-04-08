[Video] Coronavirus and the USA

Watch John Peterson, editor of Socialist Revolution – newspaper of the International Marxist Tendency in the USA – discussing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the States, which has rapidly become a focal point of the global outbreak, with nearly half-a-million confirmed cases and 13,000 deaths across the country.

The impact of the virus has upended the political situation in the States. 30 percent of New Yorkers have lost their jobs already. Millions of workers across the country are beginning to wake up to the need for class unity in the fight – not only against the virus – but a rotten system that is risking their health and hanging them out to dry during this emergency. This pandemic is beginning to rouse the sleeping giant of the American working class.