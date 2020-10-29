[Video] Britain: defend Corbyn! Fight for socialism!

In a special broadcast of Marxist Voice, Rob Sewell (editor of the British Marxist website, socialist.net) discusses today's incendiary events surrounding the release of the EHRC report into Labour and anti-semitism, and the suspension of left-wing ex-leader, Jeremy Corbyn.

The suspension of Corbyn is a declaration of war against the left. This reveals how hollow Keir Starmer’s rhetoric of ‘unity’ really is, and always was. Grassroots activists must not – and will not – stand for this! We must take the fight to the right.

