COP26 - the latest UN Climate Change Conference - began last Sunday in Glasgow. Politicians from across the world, along with business leaders, will be holding two weeks of negotiations, panel discussions and press conferences on the question of climate change. But, far from saving us, capitalism is killing the planet. We need a revolution.

In this talk from the Revolution Festival 2021, Joe Russell discusses the climate crisis, the so-called ‘solutions’ of the ruling class, and explain why none of these can offer a way forward.