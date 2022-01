China is discovering that under capitalism, what goes up must come down. Extreme inequality is the defining feature of Chinese society, now officially more unequal than even the USA. As it stares into the abyss of capitalist crisis, the Chinese government is facing the same dilemmas as the USA over a decade ago.



In this talk from the Revolution Festival 2021, Daniel Morley will discuss the future of China under capitalism, and what the crisis of Chinese capitalism means for the world economy.