[Video] 2020: A world on fire

In this opening speech from the 2020 International Marxist University, Alan Woods (editor of In Defence of Marxism) discusses the historic significance of the coronavirus crisis and the perspectives for world revolution.

The year 2020 will enter the annals of history as a decisive turning point. The coronavirus pandemic, the economic collapse, and the corresponding wave of popular anger and revolts have brought all the contradictions in capitalist society to the surface.

Millions of people are questioning the status quo as never before. The inspiring popular uprising in the USA is the harbinger of battles to come.

The system has revealed its total bankruptcy. And despite the fervent desire of the ruling class for a return to normality, nothing will ever be the same again. We are witnessing the first stages of world revolution.