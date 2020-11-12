Upcoming online event: after the 2020 elections – preparing for the American socialist revolution!

Joe Biden has been named president-elect, though Donald Trump is still refusing to concede. What will the 2020 election results mean for the US working class? What should socialists be doing in the aftermath? Join our US comrades at Socialist Revolution for a two-day online event, providing a Marxist analysis of the elections and the path to revolution in the USA. International participants welcome! Register now using the form on this page or by visiting our US comrades' registration site!
Full hourly schedule below, all times EST. For our latest analysis of the election result, see here.
Saturday, Nov 14
1PM - 4PM
Election 2020 and the Fight for Socialist Revolution
Plenary session: A Marxist analysis of the 2020 US election results and the way forward for the working class. Talk by John Peterson (Socialist Revolution Editor).
4PM - 4:30PM
Break
4:30PM - 7:00PM
The George Floyd Uprising and the Struggle against Police Terror
Breakout Session led off by Erika Roedl (Socialist Revolution Organizer in Minneapolis)
4:30PM - 7:00PM
Facing a Climate Catastrophe: We Need a Planned Economy!
Breakout Session led off by Antonio Balmer (Socialist Revolution Editor)
Sunday, Nov 15
1PM - 3:30PM
How Revolutionary Socialism Can Revive the Labor Movement
Breakout Session led off by Tom Trottier (Socialist Revolution Editor)
1PM - 3:30PM
¡Ni Una Menos! The Struggle Against Femicides in Mexico
Breakout Session led off by Karen Campos, organizer with the Mexican section of the IMT.
3:30PM - 4PM
Break
4PM - 6PM
Socialism in Our Lifetime! Why We Need Revolutionary Organization
Plenary Session: What are the tasks facing socialists today? Join the IMT and prepare for revolution!
6PM - 8PM
Virtual Meet & Greet