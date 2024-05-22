Ukraine: call for solidarity – repression of Marxist in Mykolaiv Oblast

A local Marxist in the southern Ukrainian city of Pervomaisk, Bogdan Syrotiuk, was arrested by the SBU on 25 April. He is being held in a high security prison in Mykolaiv under poor conditions under charges of treason and aiding the Russian invasion. Some of our comrades have known Bogdan for a number of years, and it is clear that these are made up charges by Ukrainian state security against a known left activist in the area.

Bogdan has been a local Komsomol activist for several years, but has maintained a position independent of the opportunism of the Communist Party of Ukraine leader Petro Symonenko, who scandalously defended the invasion of February 2022 in line with the Communist Party of Russia. Comrade Syrotiuk defended a class line with his organisation (Young Guard of Bolshevik-Leninists) that opposed both sides of the inter-imperialist conflict.

Given the relatively small activist circles in Pervomaisk, he was targeted by local reactionaries who reported him based on his left politics rather than any collusion with Russia. The SBU is happy to overlook these details when targeting someone critical of the government, and have placed trumped up charges on his head. If found guilty of the charges, Bogdan could be sentenced to 15 years imprisonment. What makes it more tragic and sinister is that he was living with a sick grandmother who depended on him for help.

The Zelensky government has used the invasion to slander any opposition as collaborationists with Russia. This has driven the already modest revolutionary left movement underground or into exile. Repression like this will only show the weakness of the capitalist government in Kyiv. They are unable to solve the problems of the working class, so they target its critics. We call on solidarity with Bogdan Syrotiuk in his ordeal.

Free Bogdan Syrotiuk!

Stop the repression of left activists and their slander as collaborationists!

Down with the inter-imperialist conflict which only benefits the ruling classes!

Sign the petition here.