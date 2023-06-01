Treasure trove of new and classic Marxist theory: now available as audiobooks! 

We are happy to announce that a wide selection of Marxist texts are now available in audiobook format, many for the first time ever, courtesy of Wellred Books: the publishing house of the International Marxist Tendency! This brand new format will help meet the growing demand for revolutionary ideas. All our audiobooks are available to buy here.

Capitalism is a crisis-ridden system that is inflicting chaos, poverty and misery on millions all around the world. It is little wonder that a growing number of people are embracing the ideas of Marxism and Communism, particularly the youth.

In Britain, for example, 1-in-3 young people see ‘communism’ as the ideal economic system. In America this figure is 11 percent of the population, while less than half view capitalism positively: this in the country of the Red Scare and McCarthyism!

What this shows is that, despite The Communist Manifesto being written 175 years ago, the revolutionary ideas developed by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels are more relevant than ever. It is not the communists who are the utopians, but those who believe that capitalism will last forever.

Audiobooks are another tool in our revolutionary arsenal that can arm revolutionaries with the best ideas to build the forces of Marxism. Equipped with the right theory, we can eventually play a leading role in the class battles to come, and smash this system once and for all.

Our readers and supporters can now delve into classic Marxist texts such as Lenin’s Imperialism: The Highest Stage of Capitalism, and new, in-house publications such as The Ideas of Karl Marx on the go! These auto-narrated audiobooks are of a very high quality, as you can hear in this short taster:

Today, we are releasing 15 audiobooks, which include:

Ireland: Republicanism and Revolution

The History of Philosophy: A Marxist Perspective

The Revolutionary Legacy of Rosa Luxemburg

What is Marxism?

Reason in Revolt

Germany: Revolution to Counter-Revolution

Marxism and the USA

The Ideas of Karl Marx

The First World War: A Marxist Analysis of the Great Slaughter

Imperialism: The Highest Stage of Capitalism

The Eighteenth Brumaire of Louis Bonaparte

The Class Struggles in France: 1848-1850

Lenin and Trotsky: What they really stood for

My Life

In Defence of Marxism

We are also working on releasing 26 more audiobooks over the coming months.

Some of these titles are appearing as audiobooks for the first time ever. For example, Leon Trotsky’s autobiography My Life, which was written in the first year of Trotsky’s exile from the Soviet Union in Turkey. The book is a compelling account of the life of one of the greatest revolutionaries in history and is rich with lessons from Trotsky’s lifelong struggle for socialist revolution, and the early stages of his final battle against Stalinism

Another is Marx’s masterpiece, The Class Struggles in France: 1848-1850. The revolutions of 1848 were a tumultuous period that helped to crystallise and sharpen the ideas of Marx and Engels. This text was written in the midst of these events, and represents a profound and detailed application of historical materialism.

Marx reveals that the political and social changes taking place in revolutionary and counter-revolutionary France had their root in the economic changes affecting European capitalism. Included is Engels’ uncensored introduction to the 1895 edition, which provides historical context and shows how this period prepared subsequent explosive events in France – including the Paris Commune – as well as explaining how Marx and Engels’ own ideas were clarified in response.

Also newly appearing in audiobook form we have The History of Philosophy: A Marxist Perspective by Alan Woods. This important new contribution to Marxist literature covers the development of philosophy from ancient times, culminating over the course of millenia into its highest form: Marxist dialectical materialism.

This philosophy alone considers the real material world, not as a static immovable reality, but one that is constantly changing, and moving according to laws that can be discovered and understood. The book is an indispensable tool in the struggle for battling against the sceptical, anti-scientific, postmodern nonsense peddled as ‘philosophy’ today.

Many more audiobooks will be coming throughout the rest of 2023: stay tuned to expand to your Marxist audio library!