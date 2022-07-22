The International Marxist University begins tomorrow!

Tomorrow, over 6,500 people across an astounding 138 countries will tune in to the International Marxist University, the best Marxist school of 2022! There’s still time to register and join the biggest event the International Marxist Tendency (IMT) has ever held.

Capitalism has nothing to offer the working class and young people. All over the globe, revolutionary upheavals are sending shockwaves that are upending people’s lives, forcing them to seriously question the status quo and what could replace this senile system. The #IMU22 is an absolutely essential event for anyone hoping for a future free from exploitation, oppression and misery: a socialist society planned on the basis of need, not bloodthirsty profiteering.

Comrades from across the IMT have been energetically building for the #IMU22, amidst the mood of rising discontent and hatred towards capitalism. Creative initiatives such as postering in their local areas; recording which of the 15 sessions enjoys the highest level of anticipation; and flyering on university campuses are just some of the variety of ways the #IMU22 has been promoted.

Below are some examples of this activity around the globe:

Join a watch party!

Many comrades have told us that one of the aspects of the #IMU22 they are most excited for is the opportunity to watch the sessions in groups, in person, in order to discuss the political lessons of each talk, and how they can organise in the struggle to overthrow this decrepit system. 

With the IMT organising in over 50 countries, there are a variety of plans across the world to make this happen. For example, in Mexico, a large watch party will take place in Mexico City. In Pakistan, comrades will gather at watch-parties in Lahore, Quetta and Rawlakot. 

In Britain, watch parties will take place in London, Manchester, Sheffield, Coventry, Bristol, Durham, Hexham, Edinburgh and Dublin!

In Sweden, comrades will collectively watch the IMU at a summer camp in the town of Motala, as well as in watch parties in Lund and Umeå. Similarly, in Switzerland, comrades will travel to the mountains for a summer camp and view the IMU there. And in Canada, watch parties will take place in all major cities such as Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver.

There are many more such events planned, such as in the US, Brazil, Italy and Germany. Wherever you are in the world, you can join in too! 

If you are interested in attending a watch-party, register at university.marxist.com and make sure to let us know where you are based in the world so that we can put you in contact with your nearest watch-party organiser. 

There has never been a better time to learn about the ideas of Marx, Engels, Lenin and Trotsky. You only have to look at the news today to see the extent to which the world is in turmoil. 

The only way forward is for these ideas to become a material force in the hands of the working class and radical youth all across the globe. This is what the International Marxist University will provide us. 

And it all begins tomorrow!

