The English Revolution: the world turned upside down – part fourteen

With the victory of Cromwell's army at the Battle of Naseby, the first English Civil War came to an end. The defeated King handed himself over to the Scots, hoping to play the New Model Army (likened to a combination of the Soviets, the Red Army and the Bolshevik Party) off against the propertied classes in parliament, who were increasingly worried about this armed, disciplined body of lower-class radicals. Just like after the Russian February Revolution and the fall of the Tsar, England entered into a state of dual power.