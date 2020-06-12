The English Revolution: the world turned upside down – part eight

The eight episode of The English Revolution: the world turned upside down by Alan Woods. King Charles's maneuvers forces him to recall parliament yet again. Giving an outlet for the pent up anger of the masses.

A new period of turmoil opens up as the conflict pours out onto the streets. Petitions and political agitation spread amongst the masses throughout the country, along with unprecedented mobilisations, in particular in London. The intervention of the masses completely disrupted the comfortable relations built up between parliament and the King. An amicable deal was ruled out. Charles was pushed into a corner and forced to give up one of his key allies.