The English Revolution: the world turned upside down – part 10 out tomorrow!

Episode 10 of Alan Woods video series on the English Revolution is out tomorrow! King Charles' patience with his rebellious parliament ran out, and he launched an attempted coup d'état, leading to one of the most famous scenes in English history, with Charles arriving at parliament with a list of names for arrest, only to find "the birds [had] flown" – and leaving empty handed to defiant calls of "privilege!" The city of London was soon in a state of revolutionary insurrection. A fight within the privileged classes had spilled out onto the streets. The masses were in control of the capital. The Civil War had begun.