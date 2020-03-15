The coronavirus and the crisis of capitalism: livestream tomorrow 7pm (UTC)

Fred Weston, editor of marxist.com, will discuss the ongoing coronavirus pandemic at 7pm (UTC) on Monday 16 March. It can accessed via this Facebook event, and from our YouTube channel.

The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has provoked a severe economic and social crisis. The stock markets have plummeted, panicked people are bulk-buying supplies, and governments are scrambling to respond. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has bluntly informed the population: "your loved ones will die."

The virus is not the cause but merely the trigger for a calamity prepared in the last period of austerity and crisis. This pandemic is exposing the rottenness of the capitalist system worldwide and is preparing the way for a furious backlash from the masses, as Fred will explain.

Material on the coronavirus crisis:

Our recent statement: https://www.marxist.com/coronavirus-pandemic-opens-a-new-stage-in-world-history.htm

Video by Hamid Alizadeh, IDoM editor: https://www.marxist.com/video-coronavirus-contagion-and-crisis.htm

Analysis of economic crisis: http://www.marxist.com/capitalist-system-in-meltdown.htm

Italian statement: https://www.marxist.com/italy-the-coronavirus-epidemic-is-an-emergency-but-capitalism-is-the-real-disaster.htm

British statement: http://www.marxist.com/britain-coronavirus-crisis-make-the-bosses-pay.htm