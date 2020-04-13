[Video] Britain: sweep out the saboteurs!

Watch our latest episode of Marxist Voice, where Rob Sewell (editor of the British Marxist paper Socialist Appeal) discusses the explosive revelations surrounding Blairite sabotage against the Corbyn movement.

The recently released report documenting the right wing's shenanigans proves what grassroots activists have long known: that the Blairites and bureaucrats actively campaigned for years against the potential formation of a socialist Labour government

We must organise and mobilise to sweep this damaging detritus into the dustbin of history.