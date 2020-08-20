Support the Trotsky House Museum!

Since March this year, nearly five months ago, the Leon Trotsky House Museum in Mexico has been closed to the public as a result of the measures taken to limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. We have received an appeal from Trotsky's grandson Esteban Volkov to support the museum in these difficult conditions. Please click here to donate generously! All proceeds of this appeal will go to the museum.

A significant part of the museum's income (from ticket sales, the cafeteria and the giftshop) has dried up, putting a large strain on its ability to remain open. The Leon Trotsky House Museum is a unique institution dedicated to preserving the legacy of the great Russian revolutionary in the house where he lived and worked, with his wife Natalia and his grandson Esteban until his assassination in 1940.

The future of the museum could now be in jeopardy. We urge you to click the button below and help support this irreplaceable piece of revolutionary history.

Appeal video by Esteban Volkov