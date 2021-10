Marxists and anarchists share many of the same objectives in common: fighting oppression, smashing the bourgeois state, creating a society without class exploitation and so on. However, there are also important differences in our ideas and methods, particularly related to the nature of power in general, and of state power in particular.

In this talk, John Peterson, a leading activist of Socialist Revolution, the US section of the IMT, explores the differences between Marxism and Anarchism.