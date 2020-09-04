[Video] Spain’s Revolution Against Franco: The Great Betrayal

We publish here a speech by Alan Woods on the great revolutionary movement of the Spanish workers in the 1970s, which brought down the hated Franco regime.

Based on his own personal experiences and involvement, Alan explains how the movement to overthrow the Franco regime was a modern-day revolution, with the working class providing the motor force for change.

And as with any revolutionary movement, Alan discusses, this period is full of vital lessons for a new generation coming into political activity today.

The remnants of the Franco regime live on still inside the modern bourgeois Spanish state. In this respect, as Alan concludes, "it is our duty to ensure that this unfinished revolution will be carried to a successful conclusion".

