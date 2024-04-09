[Podcast] Why we need a Communist International – season FINALE!

In June, the International Marxist Tendency will take the monumental step of founding a new Revolutionary Communist International (RCI), to provide communist workers and youth around the world with a bold rallying point in the struggle to overthrow capitalism. In doing so, the RCI will build on the immense revolutionary legacy left behind by the Third (Communist) International, founded by Lenin and the Bolsheviks as the world party of revolution. Register now for the founding of the RCI!

This week’s episode of Spectre of Communism podcast welcomes Fred Weston, a leading comrade of the International Marxist Tendency, to explain the historic revolutionary importance of the Communist International. In doing so, Fred demonstrates the palpable need for a similar organisation in the world today.

You can watch a video recording of this discussion on YouTube.

This episode will be the finale of the first season of the podcast, which will return with new weekly content after a short break.

In addition to registering for the founding conference, we also recommend reading the recently published Manifesto of the Revolutionary Communist International (available in 20 languages), which will constitute the founding document of the RCI.

We also recommend Ted Grant’s 1943 article, ‘The Rise and Fall of the Communist International’ (cited in the episode).

