[Podcast] The Ukraine War at one year

This week’s episode of International Marxist Radio (IMR) welcomes back Jorge Martin – this time to speak about the continuing war in Ukraine, which recently passed the one-year anniversary mark.

The war has caused untold misery, not just for people caught in the conflict, but also for millions of workers around the world, as energy and food prices have shot up to intolerable levels, under a capitalist crisis aggravated by the war.

The deluge of propaganda from the ruling class has been deafening, with many on the so-called left falling shamefully behind their respective imperialist camps

As Jorge explains, the International Marxist Tendency (IMT) has maintained an internationalist position from the beginning, opposing this war and supporting the independent struggle of the working class against the warmongers.

