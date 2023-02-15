[Podcast] James Webb and the Crisis of the Big Bang Theory

This week’s episode of International Marxist Radio (IMR) features marxist.com writer and editor Ben Curry speaking about the current crisis in cosmology, which has been deepened by the first images released by the James Webb Space Telescope.

These stunning images, which are the most far-reaching ever obtained by humanity, pose serious problems for some well-established theories in modern physics – most notably the Big Bang Theory.

As Ben explains, such mystical theories are a consequence of the influence of idealist philosophy in the natural sciences – which, as a means of explaining the material world, must base themselves on materialist philosophy if they are to ever truly expand human knowledge.

This discussion is based on an article from issue 39 of In Defence of Marxism magazine.

