[Podcast] Stalin: 70 years after a tyrant’s death

This week’s episode welcomes Niklas Albin Svensson, a leading comrade of the International Marxist Tendency to discuss the legacy of Stalinism, 70 years after the death of Joseph Stalin in March 1953.

While many associate Stalin and his crimes with socialism or communism, this could not be further from the truth. As Niklas explains, Stalinism is nothing else but a bloody caricature of the genuine traditions of Marxism, which are done an infinite disservice by their association with Stalin. Rather than a continuation of the ideas of Marxism, Stalinism was an expression of the bureaucratic degeneration of the Soviet Union – which undermined and ultimately destroyed the accomplishments of the planned economy.

We would also like to draw readers’ attention to Leon Trotsky’s biography of Stalin, the definitive edition of which was published by Wellred Books in 2016. This edition was painstakingly put together over a period of ten years, using the source material from the Harvard Archives. Containing 86,000 more words than the original 1946 edition, the comrades who contributed to this edition have restored Trotsky’s masterful analysis to its rightful condition.

Get your copy of Trotsky's Stalin from Wellred Books here: https://wellred-books.com/stalin/

