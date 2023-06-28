[Podcast] Prigozhin’s adventure: clash of the oligarchs

Last weekend, Yevgeny Prigozhin, chief of the infamous Russian mercenary company Wagner, led an apparent mutiny. After withdrawing his troops from the front line of the Ukraine War, Prigozhin took control of the military bases at Rostov-on-Don and began what he called a “march for justice” (albeit a heavily armed one), heading towards Moscow. Within a day, it was all over, but what are we to make of these dramatic events?

A significant degree of uncertainty still surrounds Prigozhin’s adventure, particularly the motivations of the different individuals involved. This week’s episode of International Marxist Radio features regular guest Jorge Martin who helps shed some light on this murky affair.

For further analysis, Jorge’s recent article on the topic can be found here:

http://www.marxist.com/russia-prigozhin-s-failed-adventure.htm

We recommend reading the statement put out by supporters of the International Marxist Tendency in Russia, shortly after Prigozhin’s manoeuvre, which can be found here:

http://www.marxist.com/prigozhin-s-attempted-coup-a-statement-by-the-organisation-of-communist-internationalists-imt-in-russia.htm

