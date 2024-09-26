[Podcast] SpyCops exposed: fake boyfriends, blacklisting & police infiltration

For decades, undercover police officers with Britain’s Metropolitan Police systematically infiltrated numerous political organisations, posing as activists. These SpyCops not only gathered information on supposed enemies of the state, but went as far as entering romantic relationships and even having children with political activists, in order to maintain their cover.

A public inquiry into the outrageous and despicable behaviour of these Spy Cops has been underway since 2015, revealing the depths that the British state is willing to sink to, in order to defend its interests.

This episode of Spectre of Communism Podcast welcomes Tom Fowler, presenter of The Spycops Info Podcast, as well as Jorge Martin from our editorial board, to discuss the details of the case and what it shows about the role of the police in the capitalist state.

For more on the ongoing SpyCops inquiry, check out Spycops Info Podcast.

Also on Twitter: @SpyCopsInfo

Follow Tom Fowler on Twitter: @tombfowler

Listen and subscribe below

Youtube

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

Marxist.com Podcasts:

https://podcast.marxist.com/2024/09/26/state-surveillance-fake-boyfriends-and-blacklisting-police-infiltration-exposed-feat-spycops-info-podcast/