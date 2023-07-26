[Podcast] Class Struggle in the Roman Republic

The Roman Republic was a society characterised by great social and political upheaval. This is a period of well-documented and important class struggle, which has many parallels with the situation today. If we are to avoid making the mistakes of history, a close study of the past is absolutely crucial for all Marxists.

This week’s episode of International Marxist Radio welcomes Alan Woods, writer, theoretician and leading member of the International Marxist Tendency, to discuss his latest book, Class Struggle in the Roman Republic.

This text, the first complete Marxist history of the Roman Republic, is an invaluable contribution to our understanding of a period that spanned over one thousand years. The book tackles the key processes that led to the eventual demise of the Republic and the birth of the Roman Empire.

Class Struggle in the Roman Republic is available to buy now!

Listen and subscribe below

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

Google Podcasts

Marxist.com Podcasts:

https://podcast.marxist.com/2023/07/26/class-struggle-in-the-roman-republic/