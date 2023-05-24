[Podcast] Class struggle in Africa: part two

This week’s episode of International Marxist Radio concludes our two-part series looking at the class struggle in Sub-Saharan Africa. This week, Ben Morken, a leading comrade of the International Marxist Tendency based in South Africa, discusses the broader context that has led to the current state of affairs across the continent.

Historically ravaged by colonialism, Africa today continues to be cynically exploited by imperialism. In addition, many African nations find themselves ground between rival imperialist powers in their pursuit of raw materials and political influence, supported by quisling local rulers. But at the same time, the continent is characterised by proud revolutionary traditions, which are beginning to re-emerge under the pressure of the capitalist crisis.

Note: This episode was recorded before the recent clashes between different factions of the counter-revolutionary forces in Sudan, which have claimed many lives and revealed the tragic consequences of the masses’ inability to take power in the 2018-19 Sudanese revolution.

A Marxist analysis of these events can instead be found here:

http://www.marxist.com/sudan-bloody-clash-erupts-within-counter-revolution.htm

Listen and subscribe below

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

Google Podcasts

Marxist.com Podcasts:

https://podcast.marxist.com/2023/05/24/class-struggle-in-africa-part-two/