[Podcast] Class struggle in Africa: part one

This week’s episode of International Marxist Radio is the first of a special two-part series looking at the class struggle in Sub-Saharan Africa. Ben Morken, a leading comrade of the International Marxist Tendency based in South Africa, discusses the current political situation in a number of African countries, which constitute a bubbling cauldron of class struggle.

From the revival of radical traditions in post-Apartheid South Africa, to explosive political developments in Nigeria, to human catastrophes in the Horn and Great Lakes region, Ben offers an overview of a continent deeply scarred by the legacy of colonialism and capitalism, but ripe with revolutionary potential.

Note: This episode was recorded shortly after South African President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a ‘state of disaster’ across the nation following mass blackouts, described here: https://www.marxist.com/eskom-crisis-how-south-african-capitalists-plunged-the-country-into-darkness.htm

Despite this, the crisis of South African capitalism endures, and none of the contradictions Ben describes have been resolved.

Listen and subscribe below

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

Google Podcasts

Marxist.com Podcasts:

https://podcast.marxist.com/2023/05/17/class-struggle-in-africa-part-one/