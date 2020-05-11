The 2020 Summer issue of Lal Salaam (the Pakistani, Urdu-language quarterly magazine of the IMT), is available now on marxist.com in PDF format! Click the image below to read the full issue.
Pakistan: new issue of Lal Salaam available in PDF!
Read More
- Pakistan: new issue of Lal Salaam available in PDF! 11 May 2020
- Pakistan: new issue of Monthly Worker Nama available now in PDF! 8 May 2020
- Pakistan: health workers tortured and arrested by police for demanding protective equipment 6 Apr 2020
- Pakistan: factory worker killed for protesting illegal job terminations 24 Feb 2020
- In memory of Tanvir Gondal (Lal Khan) June 1956-February 2020 21 Feb 2020