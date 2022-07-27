Over 7,300 registered from 144 countries for a triumphant International Marxist University!

The International Marxist University (#IMU22), held between 23-26 July, exceeded all expectations! A total of 7,333 people registered – an increase of more than 1,000 since our last IMU in 2020! From Bolivia to Belgium, from Vietnam to Venezuela, and from Pakistan to Peru, revolutionary workers and youth flocked to the biggest Marxist school the IMT has ever hosted, listening to discussions of the highest political level, and donated over €825,000 to our collection, which will now go towards purchasing a new international office in London.

Hundreds of comrades took part in watch parties all over the world, while some comrades scaled literal mountains in the peaks of Balochistan in order to get a strong enough signal to take part! The IMU was a beacon for Marxist theory and revolutionary optimism, and will doubtlessly be a watershed event in the struggle to build the forces of Marxism worldwide.

By the closing session, there were attendees from 144 countries, making #IMU22 an internationalist gathering like no other. Countries where comrades were watching included:

Afghanistan, Aland Islands, Albania, Algeria, American Samoa, Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, the Bahamas, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belarus, Belgium, Belize, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Cameroon, Canada, Chad, Chile, China, Christmas Island, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cuba, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, East Timor, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Eritrea, Estonia, Ethiopia, Faroe Islands, Finland, France, French Guiana, Gambia, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lebanon, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Madagascar, Malawi, Malaysia, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mexico, Moldova, Morocco, Mozambique, Myanmar, Namibia, Nepal, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Nigeria, North Korea, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, the Palestinian occupied territories, Panama, Papua new Guinea, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Somalia, South Africa, South Korea, South Sudan, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Swaziland, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Turkey, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, Uruguay, Venezuela, Vietnam, Yemen and Zambia.

We have compiled reports from all four days of the IMU below, including recordings of all of the sessions, which covered various aspects of philosophy, economics and history.

Everyone left with a stronger grasp of Marxist ideas. But as Trotsky once said, ideas without organisation are like a knife without a blade. The task before us is not simply to master theory, but to build a revolutionary leadership capable of leading the working class to victory. And with that in mind, we appeal to all attendees who have not yet joined the IMT: if you were inspired by the IMU, join us in this urgent task, and help win a socialist future for humanity

