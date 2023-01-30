NYC Marxist School 2022 – now available for catch up!

We are delighted to bring to our readers’ attention the following recordings and transcripts of excellent talks given at the New York leg of the coast-to-coast Marxist School held by the comrades of Socialist Revolution, the US section of the IMT in the autumn of last year.

These excellent talks and many more can be found on our comrades’ youtube channel, and on major podcast platforms. Visit socialistrevolution.tv for more.

To read the report of the phenomenal milestone that was last October’s NYC Marxist School, click here.

Why the US is heading towards revolution

In this talk, Socialist Revolution editor Antonio Balmer explores how the impasse of capitalism is paving the way for a revolution in the US. On October 29–30, the New York Marxist School gathered over 130 revolutionary socialists from across the Northeast, Canada, and Puerto Rico for a weekend of discussions on Marxism, class-struggle history, and the fight for socialist revolution in our lifetime.

 Podcast and transcript link

Bolshevism vs Stalinism

Last year marked the 100-year anniversary of the founding of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, the USSR. In this session of the school, Alex Grant of Fightback (the Canadian section of the IMT) provided a brief history and background on the USSR, what it was, what it achieved, why it was hated by the capitalist world, and looked at the difference between genuine Bolshevism and Stalinism.

Socialist Revolution podcast and transcript link

Fightback podcast link

Class war vs culture war

How is it possible that in the 21st century the wealthiest country in the world cannot guarantee the right to abortion? Why is this racist, transphobic, right-wing frenzy being whipped up? What is the meaning of the culture war and is there a way to cut across this reactionary polarisation in society? In this talk, Socialist Revolution editor Laura Brown provides a perspective for how the working class can fight against these right-wing attacks and struggle collectively to end all forms of oppression.

Podcast and transcript link

Lessons of the Great Railroad Strike of 1877

After a period of ebb in the class struggle, the American labour movement today is taking the initial steps to reclaim the traditions of the past. We see the ongoing struggle of railroad workers, who were preparing to shut down the railways before the Biden government imposed union-busting legislation to ban their right to strike. How can workers today fight and win? Mark Rahman answered this question by providing an overview of the Great Railroad Strike of 1877 and drawing on the lessons of this inspiring period of US history referred to as the labour wars.

Podcast and transcript link

