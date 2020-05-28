New episode of Alan Woods’ English Revolution series tomorrow!

Tune in tomorrow for episode six of Alan Woods' video series on the English Revolution! With parliament suspended, Charles I was determined to enforce his authority in matters of religion and state. His reforms to the church provoked horror and resentment from the people of England, and he exploited loopholes to raise cash through taxes, particularly the hated ship money. Terrible punishment was meted out against anyone who objected. But at the peak of his power, Charles was about to face a fall.