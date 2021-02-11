Britain: MSF Conference 2021 – Revolutionary Youth for Revolutionary Times

The Marxist Student Federation in Britain invites you to the online MSF Conference 2021 this Saturday! The past six months have seen enormous students struggles emerge, with the biggest University rent strike movement in forty years foremost amongst them. We have also seen the government's attempt to write anti-capitalism out of schools, which the MSF answered with its Tell the Truth campaign. All this and more will be discussed. Buy your ticket now!

With capitalism being plunged into its deepest ever crisis and further attacks on students' educations and living conditions all but certain, the need for a Marxist understanding of the system we live under has never been greater. Join other students from across the country for a day of discussion and debate, and let's arm ourselves for the struggles that 2021 will bring.

The ruling class are preparing to crush workers and young people - we must prepare for revolution!

EVENT AGENDA: 

  • The death agony of capitalism: world perspectives -- 10am - 12pm
  • Lunch -- 12pm - 1pm
  • Marxism on campus: reports from the front line -- 1pm - 3pm
  • Break -- 3pm - 3:30pm
  • Order from chaos: the role of leadership -- 3.30pm - 5pm

Between 6pm and 9pm there will be a screening and Q+A of Santiago Rising, a documentary on the 2019 Chilean uprising. You must buy a separate ticket for this event. Read how here

 

