Montreal Marxist Winter School – this Saturday!

As a sign of the growing popularity of revolutionary ideas, the Montreal Marxist Winter School has been growing steadily over the years, to become the largest Marxist event in Quebec and Canada. The 12th edition of the Marxist School will be held on Zoom this weekend, February 19, 20 and 21, 2022.

With a few days to go before the School starts, there are already over 900 people registered! If you haven’t registered yet, do it now!

Here is the updated schedule and suggested readings for those who wish to prepare for the various sessions.

IN DEFENCE OF MARXISM

Saturday, February 19th, 10:00AM EST

HOW ARE THE WORKERS EXPLOITED? THE LAWS OF CAPITALISM

Saturday, February 19th, 2:30PM EST

  • Introduction to Marxist Economics (This text is included in our introductory booklet on Marxist economics, which also includes Karl Marx’s Wage Labour and Capital – available in print or PDF version through our store).

THE INDIGENOUS STRUGGLE: IN DEFENCE OF A MARXIST PERSPECTIVE

Saturday, February 19th, 2:30PM EST

WHAT IS TRUTH AND IS IT POSSIBLE TO KNOW IT?

Sunday, February 20th, 10:00AM EST

MARXISM AND ART

Sunday, February 20th, 10:00AM EST

1972 QUEBEC GENERAL STRIKE: THE FORGOTTEN REVOLUTION

Sunday, February 20th, 2:30PM EST

MARXIST THEORY OF RENT

Sunday, February 20th, 2:30PM EST

*As this is potentially a more challenging session, we recommend that attendees familiarize themselves with the labour theory of value and the concepts of labour power and surplus value. As a good place to start, we recommend Introduction to Marxist Economics. (This text is included in our introductory booklet on Marxist economics, which also includes Karl Marx’s Wage Labour and Capital – available in print or PDF version through our store).

Other suggested readings:

MARXISM AND ALIENATION

Monday, February 21st, 10:00AM EST

MARXISM AND THE RIGHT-WING FRENZY OVER “CRITICAL RACE THEORY”

Monday, February 21st, 10:00AM EST

PREPARING FOR THE WORLD REVOLUTION

Monday, February 21st, 2:30PM EST

