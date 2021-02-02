Canada: Montreal Marxist Winter School 2021 is approaching – events and reading list

Our Canadian comrades' 11th annual Montreal Marxist School will be held on Zoom over the February long weekend from Saturday 13th to Monday 15th. As they will not have to worry about travel they decided to expand the school to cover three days instead of two—adding four sessions! As usual, all presentations and discussions will be held in French and English with translation. Over 500 people have already registered, and it’s not even February yet! If you haven’t registered, don’t wait any longer!

The Montreal Marxist Winter School has enjoyed revolutionary growth and is now the biggest Marxist event in the country. More than 250 people attended in February 2020, just prior to the pandemic. As we cannot currently meet in person, our 2021 event will be held online and it is set to be the biggest one yet.

Forward to 1,000 participants at the School!

Suggested readings

For those who wish to prepare for the various sessions, here is a list of suggested readings. Reading them is optional and the event is friendly to all audiences, regardless of your background!

LOUIS RIEL AND THE REBELLIONS OF THE METIS

Saturday, February 13th, 10AM EST

THE AMERICAN CIVIL WAR TO END SLAVERY

Saturday, February 13th, 2:30PM EST

IS THERE A MAGIC MONEY TREE? – WHY REFORMISM CANNOT SOLVE THE CRISIS

Saturday, February 13th, 2:30PM EST

100 YEARS SINCE THE FOUNDING OF THE CANADIAN COMMUNIST PARTY – LESSONS FOR TODAY

Sunday, February 14th, 10AM EST

WHEN THE SLAVES WON: THE HAITIAN REVOLUTION

Sunday, February 14th, 10AM EST

THE NEED FOR A SOCIALIST PLANNED ECONOMY

Sunday, February 14th, 2:30PM EST

CHILE: FROM ALLENDE TO PINOCHET TO TODAY

Sunday, February 14th, 2:30PM EST

THE OPPRESSION OF THE JEWS THROUGH THE AGES: WHO ACTUALLY FIGHTS ANTI-SEMITISM

Monday, February 15th, 10AM EST

THE IRISH STRUGGLE FOR FREEDOM

Monday, February 15th, 10AM EST

THE CLASS, THE PARTY, AND THE LEADERSHIP: HOW TO ORGANIZE REVOLUTION

Monday, February 15th, 2:30PM EST

 

