Live tomorrow (5PM BST): Alan Woods’ English Civil War podcast – episode four

Join us tomorrow at 5PM (BST) for the fourth episode our podcast series, The English Revolution: the world turned upside down. Alan Woods discusses the escalating conflicts between parliament and the machiavellian King Charles, who wanted money to fund various military adventures. These splits at the top were concurrent with a seething discontent at the bottom of society, reflected in the murder of the King’s favourite, the Duke of Buckingham. The outlines of eventual civil war were taking shape.