Interview with a leading farmer in India

The recent farmers protests in India have paralysed the capital city of Delhi. About 32 farmers’ organisations and unions are participating in the protests, demanding the withdrawal of the reactionary farms' bills passed by the Modi government on September 20.

Comrades of the International Marxist Tendency held a short interview with Datar Singh, president of the Kirti Kissan Union. The union is active in various regions across Punjab and other parts of India representing small scale and landless farmers. The Kirti Kissan Union is playing a leading role in the recent farmers' movement along with other unions.

The interview is translated and subtitled in English.