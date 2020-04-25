International May Day Rally: socialism or barbarism

The International Marxist Tendency is holding an online May Day rally, with comrades and supporters taking part from all over the world! Join us, as an international panel of speakers from Brazil, the USA, Pakistan and beyond discuss the greatest crisis in the history of capitalism, and the perspectives for world revolution. All are welcome! We will be streaming via YouTube and all our social media channels, in addition to publishing the event on our website, marxist.com.

Read More