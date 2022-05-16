International Marxist University 2022: TIMETABLE FINALISED – BOOK NOW!

We are now just nine weeks away from the biggest international Marxist event of the year: the International Marxist University 2022 (#IMU22). Wherever you are, you too can attend, either online or at one of numerous watch parties being planned on every continent. Already, 1,000 people from 91 countries have already registered to attend. We are now proud to announce the finalised timetable and list of speakers. Book now and join us in the fight for revolution!

#IMU22 will consist of 14 fantastic sessions across four days, including ‘Marxism and Art’ with Alan Woods, ‘The Marxist theory of knowledge’, ‘Blood and gold: the Spanish conquest of the Americas’, and much more.

The theme of the university is the three component parts of Marxism, and we have three strands of parallel talks on these core pillars of Marxist theory: dialectical materialism; Marxist economics; and historical materialism.

The whole event is an excellent school for revolutionaries around the globe in the ideas we need to overthrow the rotten capitalist system and build world socialism. Already, 1,000 people have signed up from an incredible 91 countries, including:

Afghanistan, Albania, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Cambodia, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cuba, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, East Timor, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Finland, France, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Kenya, Kuwait, Lebanon, Liberia, Macedonia, Malaysia, Mauritius, Mexico, Morocco, Myanmar, Nepal, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Pakistan, Palestinian Territory Occupied, Papua new Guinea, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, Uruguay, Venezuela, Vietnam and Zambia.

Sessions will be translated into Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Urdu, Chinese, and Arabic, making this a genuinely international, one-of-a-kind event.

Are you interested in watching and participating in #IMU22 with other revolutionaries in your country? We may be organising a watch party near you. Comrades of the International Marxist Tendency (IMT) are coming together all over the globe to organise camps and watch parties on every continent – some of which will have hundreds of comrades attending.

In Britain, for instance, Marxists will be hosting live in-person events in London, Bristol, Birmingham, Sheffield, Manchester and Edinburgh!

In Switzerland, comrades will be camping in the mountains of the Valais Valley (see pictured right) from the 23-28 July – at least 150 comrades are planning to attend and there is room for more!

In Sweden, a watch party camp is being organised in the city of Motala, with comrades staying in cabins and tents for the weekend.

Similar events will also be taking place in the US, Pakistan, Mexico, Denmark, South Africa, and many more! If you are interested in coming along, get in touch, let us know where you are, and we will put you in touch with an organiser near you!

Around 6,000 people took part in our last International Marxist University in 2020, with many who attended last time having joined us since in order to put these revolutionary ideas into practice. Let us make #IMU22 even bigger, and take another step towards building a Marxist force that can intervene in the dramatic events unfolding before us and offer humanity a way out of the barbarism capitalism offers – the time to register is now!

Final timetable

[All times listed are British Summer Time]

Friday 23 July

13:00 World perspectives: war, crisis and revolution – the new normal

Saturday 24 July

13:00 Marxism and art: unshackling culture from capitalism

17:30 The labour theory of value: the origins of Marxist economics

17:30 The enlightenment and the struggle for rational thought

17:30 How Marx made history: the development of historical materialism

Sunday 25 July

13:00 Blood and gold: the Spanish conquest of the Americas

13:00 Marxism, money and inflation

13:00 The Marxist theory of knowledge: how do we know things?

17:30 The Permanent Revolution in Europe: 1848

17:30 The Revolutionary Legacy of Rosa Luxemburg

17:30 Competition, monopoly and planning: the market vs socialism

Monday 26 July

13:00 Oppression, inheritance and private property: Marxism and the family

13:00 The US Civil War: the Second American Revolution

13:00 Dialectics of nature: Marxism and modern science

