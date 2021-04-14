International commemoration event for Hans-Gerd Öfinger on 17 April

Hans-Gerd Öfinger, one of the International Marxist Tendency’s leading members in the German-speaking world, tragically passed away in March of complications resulting from COVID-19.

We will hold an online memorial meeting for comrade Hans-Gerd, celebrating his contribution to the development of our organisation, and the class struggle at large.

A physical vigil was already organised outside Hans-Gerd’s home in Wiesbaden on 4 April, with over 200 people singing revolutionary songs to mark their respect for his lifelong contribution to building the forces of Marxism. We are organising this international, online event so that the many comrades, supporters and friends all over the world, who were touched by Hans-Gerd’s life and works, can pay their respects.

Time: Saturday 17 April - 4pm London time.

Place: Zoom - Please click here and register

Language: English with translation into Spanish (If you require Spanish translations, please click here to join our translation Discord server). 

 

