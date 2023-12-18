In Defence of Marxism magazine: more communist theory coming in 2024 – subscribe today!

2023 has been an outstanding year for In Defence of Marxism magazine: the quarterly theoretical journal of the International Marxist Tendency. This festive season is the perfect time to buy yourself, fellow comrades, friends and relatives a subscription to the finest source of Marxist theory and analysis in print!

13,000 copies of the English-language and Spanish-language editions of the IDOM were sold in the past year. In addition to this, the magazine was translated into a total of eight languages, allowing it to reach a wider audience than ever, in dozens of countries.

The magazine has embraced a wide sweep of subject matter. Beginning the year with a focus on the Spanish conquest of the Americas, the IDOM magazine in 2023 has included articles on topics ranging from Malthusianism to Bonapartism; from Artificial Intelligence to the 1923 German Revolution.

We have also increasingly delved into cultural and literary matters, offering a Marxist perspective on the theatrical system of Konstantin Stanislavski; James Joyce’s Dubliners; Don Quixote by Cervantes; and Balzac’s Human Comedy.

IDOM on Lenin!

The winter 2024 edition will kick off the new year with a focus on the life and ideas of Lenin, as part of a wider campaign to mark 100 years since the death of this great revolutionary. The issue will ready to pre-order soon!

There will be articles dealing with Lenin’s struggle against the rising Stalinist bureaucracy towards the end of his life; how he studied the philosophical ideas of Hegel; how Trotsky took up his struggle after his death; and even a piece on a Russian novel that Lenin was fond of (and from which he drew some important political insights)!

All this and more is available by subscribing to the IDOM magazine here.

With digital and print subscriptions available, why not give someone the gift of revolutionary theory?